Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy Horn's avatar
Cindy Horn
1d

Nice presentation for the upcoming month! I want to say that I am incredibly impressed at how you put yourself out there in such a humble and thoughtful way. I would categorize you as an introvert, but you have so much to offer regarding your reading life, and your support of the community on Substack. Thank you for letting all of us into your world! I have decided to nurture my love of history in 2026 and your in-depth list of books is food for my journey! Happy January birthday. To you and to this community, best wishes for 2026!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
1d

Thank you so for the mention, Matthew! Glad to be on this list and I'm so glad Empress Editions found me: Here's what she has to say: https://substack.com/@alisajones/note/c-192886150?r=ls40v&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

Matthew has also done a lovely review that appears on my website.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Long · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture