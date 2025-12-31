Navigating the passages between books and being

Dear friends,

Giveaways

As mentioned in the video, I have three books available for giveaways. If you are interested in any of these and want to be entered in the random drawing please either respond in the comments with the title you would like (you may put more than one) or send me an email with that same information. My email is matthewbeyondthebookshelf@gmail.com.

Here are some links to articles about these books:

The Requisitions by Samuél Lopez-Barrantes

Exogenesis by Peco Gaskovski

The Idea Machine by Joel J Miller

Deep Reads Book Club:

Here is the book club plan for 2026.

Matthew’s 2026 Personal Reading Project:

Authors Mentioned in the Video:

Liza Libes - Girl Soldier & Other Poems

Chris La Tray - Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home

Jody Collins - Mining the Bright Birds: Poems of Longing for Home

Kathleen Clare Waller - An Interpreter in Vienna

Joshua Doležal - Someday Johnson Creek

Rona Maynard - Starter Dog: My Path to Joy, Belonging and Loving This World

Denise S. Robbins - The Unmapping

Eleanor Anstruther - In Judgement of Others

Tiffany Chu - The Untangling

Ted Gioia - The History of Jazz

Sherman Alexie - The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian

Joel J Miller - The Idea Machine

Peco Gaskovski - Exogenesis

Samuél Lopez-Barrantes - The Requisitions

I didn’t mention these in the video because I either have the ebook version or have loaned out my physical copy. However, these are also excellent reads:

A. Jay Adler - Waiting for Word

<Mary L. Tabor> - Who By Fire

T. Martin Bennett - Wounded Tiger

Joseph Massey - America is the Poem

Michael Mohr - The Crew

Phyllis Cole-Dai - The Singing Stick

Peter Shull - Why Teach?

Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

Beyond the Bookshelf is a reader-supported voyage. If these literary explorations have enriched your journey, I’d be grateful for any support you can offer. Whether it’s the price of a coffee or a book, your contribution keeps wind in our sails and ensures these navigations through literature remain accessible for all readers. Thank you for being part of this crew.

Support the Journey!

Affiliate links: You can click on the title of any book mentioned in this article to purchase your own copy. These are affiliate links from Bookshop.org, earning me a very small commission for any purchase you make.