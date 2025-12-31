Charting January
Navigating the passages between books and being
Dear friends,
Giveaways
As mentioned in the video, I have three books available for giveaways. If you are interested in any of these and want to be entered in the random drawing please either respond in the comments with the title you would like (you may put more than one) or send me an email with that same information. My email is matthewbeyondthebookshelf@gmail.com.
Here are some links to articles about these books:
The Requisitions by Samuél Lopez-Barrantes
Exogenesis by Peco Gaskovski
The Idea Machine by Joel J Miller
Deep Reads Book Club:
Here is the book club plan for 2026.
Matthew’s 2026 Personal Reading Project:
Authors Mentioned in the Video:
Liza Libes - Girl Soldier & Other Poems
Chris La Tray - Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home
Jody Collins - Mining the Bright Birds: Poems of Longing for Home
Kathleen Clare Waller - An Interpreter in Vienna
Joshua Doležal - Someday Johnson Creek
Rona Maynard - Starter Dog: My Path to Joy, Belonging and Loving This World
Denise S. Robbins - The Unmapping
Eleanor Anstruther - In Judgement of Others
Ted Gioia - The History of Jazz
Sherman Alexie - The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian
Joel J Miller - The Idea Machine
Peco Gaskovski - Exogenesis
Samuél Lopez-Barrantes - The Requisitions
I didn’t mention these in the video because I either have the ebook version or have loaned out my physical copy. However, these are also excellent reads:
A. Jay Adler - Waiting for Word
T. Martin Bennett - Wounded Tiger
Joseph Massey - America is the Poem
Phyllis Cole-Dai - The Singing Stick
Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,
Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.
Nice presentation for the upcoming month! I want to say that I am incredibly impressed at how you put yourself out there in such a humble and thoughtful way. I would categorize you as an introvert, but you have so much to offer regarding your reading life, and your support of the community on Substack. Thank you for letting all of us into your world! I have decided to nurture my love of history in 2026 and your in-depth list of books is food for my journey! Happy January birthday. To you and to this community, best wishes for 2026!!!
Thank you so for the mention, Matthew! Glad to be on this list and I'm so glad Empress Editions found me: Here's what she has to say: https://substack.com/@alisajones/note/c-192886150?r=ls40v&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web
Matthew has also done a lovely review that appears on my website.