Dear Friends,

May has slowly taken us from spring into the fledgling days of summer. I have read very little this month, instead choosing to spend my time outdoors or enjoying time with family. I haven’t missed the internet. My phone has stayed on my desk with the ringer turned off. The long walks with Lola have been an opportunity to admire growing things in our neighborhood and say hi to friends emerging after winter. One neighbor, Mr. Joe, carries doggie treats in his pocket and passes them out to all the dogs he sees. Lola is greedy and begs for two. Mr. Joe complies because he is a softy and loves dogs.

The Rest of the Robots by Isaac Asimov. This is a collection of eight science fiction short stories centered on robotics and artificial intelligence. I read it as a part of my personal reading program to read all of Asimov’s Robot and Foundation series this year. These stories expand upon Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics and explore the ethical, practical, and societal implications of advanced robotic technology. The collection is divided into two thematic sections. The first section of stories features Dr. Susan Calvin, a robopsychologist at U.S. Robots and Mechanical Men, Inc, and follows her investigations into robot behavior and malfunctions. The second section are general robot stories spanning various time periods and settings within Asimov’s larger fictional universe. They explore the development and consequences of robotic integration into human society. I recommend this book if you are a fan of sci-fi, futuristic tech, and robots.

The Summer Book by Tove Jansson. I read this as part of the Beyond the Bookshelf reading program. This is a gentle, luminous novel that captures the quiet beauty of summer and the intimate bond between generations. Set on a small, remote island in the Gulf of Finland, the book follows six-year-old Sophia and her wise, witty, and sometimes irascible grandmother as they spend the summer exploring nature, engaging in philosophical conversations, and navigating the joys and sorrows of life. Told through a series of loosely connected vignettes, the novel portrays their daily routines, small adventures, and quiet reflections on death, love, and the passing of time. The grandmother’s understated wisdom and Sophia’s curious, sometimes fierce spirit create a compelling intergenerational dialogue that is both poignant and humorous. Jansson’s prose is spare, poetic, and deeply attuned to the rhythms of the natural world. The island setting becomes almost a character in itself, evoking solitude, wonder, and the transformative stillness of summer. A celebration of simplicity, nature, and the emotional depth of everyday life, The Summer Book is a quietly powerful meditation on aging, memory, and the enduring connections that shape us. I recommend this book if you love reading about interpersonal relationships, a strong sense of place, or heartwarming books of gentle wisdom.

The Naked Sun by Isaac Asimov. This is the second novel in the Elijah Baley series and a sequel to The Caves of Steel. I read it as a part of my personal reading program to read all of Asimov’s Robot and Foundation series this year. It is a science fiction mystery set on the planet Solaria, one of the Spacer worlds known for its low population and reliance on robots. The story follows Detective Elijah Baley of Earth, who is sent to Solaria to investigate the murder of a prominent roboticist, Dr. Rikaine Delmarre. Baley is once again partnered with the humanoid robot R. Daneel Olivaw, a representative of the Spacer worlds. Solaria is characterized by extreme social norms: its residents live in isolation on vast estates and communicate almost exclusively through holographic “viewing” rather than face-to-face interaction, which they find repulsive. The society is heavily reliant on a large robotic workforce. As Baley investigates, he navigates the challenges of Solarian customs, distrust of Earthmen, and his own discomfort with open spaces. The murder appears to be impossible under the laws governing robot behavior, particularly the Three Laws of Robotics. Baley uncovers the truth by identifying inconsistencies in the robots’ actions and the psychological states of the human suspects. The novel concludes with the resolution of the mystery, revelations about the societal vulnerabilities of Solaria, and Baley's growing awareness of humanity's potential future in space colonization. I recommend this book if you are a fan of sci-fi, futuristic tech, and robots.