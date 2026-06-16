Reader. Writer. Jesus follower. Former sailor seeking bold coffee, sublime jazz, and deep connection.

Dear friends,

Despite being “retired” I find I continue to be quite busy with life. Between college preps for our daughter, volunteering at Life Church, and routine odds and ends, I find I don’t have much free time. This month we also had some rather large, unexpected expenses, which are of course my favorite kind of expenses. Our hot water heater blew up in the middle of the night and we had to replace it. Here in Tennessee they install the hot water heaters in the attic for some reason and ours was directly over the master bedroom. We opted for a tankless this time so that if there are future problems, all that water isn’t waking us up in the middle of the night as it seeps through the ceiling.

"Life consists of different seasons and phases where the importance of various aspects shifts. People experience the most stress when they attempt to give equal importance to everything continuously." — Jay Shetty

Links of interest:

Scarlet Tanager. Photo by Bill Davison.

Music:

Jazz on the Beach - my go to jazz radio show each week.

World Cup:

I grew up playing baseball, basketball, and football. My wife grew up loving futbol or soccer as us Americanos call it. These days we don’t watch a lot of sports but when the World Cup comes around we are excited! We have our poster sized tournament bracket printed and ready to go. If you are interested you can watch all the action streaming on Tubi or the Fox Sports networks.

Personal Reading:

I’ve highlighted one fiction and one nonfiction title as my top recommendations from this list.

Recommendations:

Fiction - The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson

Nonfiction - (I didn’t finish any nonfiction this month although I have several in progress)

The rest of the fiction:

The Affair by Lee Child

Hard Truth by Nevada Barr

A Wanted Man by Lee Child

The rest of the nonfiction:

(I didn’t finish any nonfiction this month although I have several in progress)

Matthew Long is a retired sailor, reading, writing, and living in rural western Tennessee.

Goodreads

Storygraph