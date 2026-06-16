Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
8d

Good morning, Matthew. I was just thinking about you, wishing you well. And here you are.

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
2d

I can sympathise entirely with unexpected expenses, I have also had three quite serious bills this month; my iPhone decided 6 years constant use was its absolute limit and just shut down, the head gasket blew on my car and I have an on going horribly expensive saga with my dentist! Roll on July and hope!

Take care Matthew, I hope your water heater problems are solved.

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