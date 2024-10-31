Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

This has been an interesting month for me. It is my first official month of retirement, as my obligation to the Navy ended on 30 September 2024. I was using up some saved vacation time for a couple of months prior to that, so it felt like I was already retired. However, it hit home when I had to turn in my active-duty ID card and get my retired one. I suppose that is when it felt real for the first time. It was a good feeling but tinged with its own longing and loss. I love the idea of America, and I love the people who call this country home. It was a privilege to serve for so many years.

I also published a vulnerable and revealing essay sharing some of my life's darkest moments. It was difficult to write and even harder to send it out into the world. However, I knew that it was important, not only for my own healing journey but also for the impact it might have on others who need to know they are not alone. The response to that essay has been…