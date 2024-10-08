Exploring Life and Literature

Last week, we discussed Cormac McCarthy's works and some of his major themes, including isolation and alienation. Today, we travel beyond the bookshelf to better understand the epidemic of loneliness and its impact on our lives.

*This essay discusses suicide and sexual abuse. It is important to talk about these topics, however, if you are struggling and need someone to talk with, please contact the 988 Lifeline at https://988lifeline.org/. You can call, text, or chat with counselors.*

At breakfast one morning, my 17-year-old daughter and I chatted.

“What do you have planned?” she asked.

I thought for a moment before responding, “A rainy, dreary day like this is perfect for reading and writing. I plan to write an essay on loneliness.”

“Are you lonely, Dad?”

“Yes, sometimes I am.”

“Me too.”