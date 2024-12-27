Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

I am not quite certain what happened to this year. It has gone by in an instant it seems. For our family it was filled with activity and change. These winter days are perfect for grabbing a book and sitting in front of the fire. Jazz music plays in the background and Lola is curled up at my feet. We embrace the quiet warmth of our environs while the world goes dark and cold outside. It is a time of reflection and anticipation. May you be filled with wonder and joy as you welcome the new year.