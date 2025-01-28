Exploring Life and Literature

This publication’s focus over the past two months has been lifelong learning. I wasn’t always open to learning new things. Staying within the protective cocoon of what I already knew seemed safer. Nothing wrong with safe but it seldom leads us anywhere. These days my mind is a sponge, soaking up new knowledge and experiences. There is a lot to be worried about in the world today. There is also a lot to be grateful for. Be kind. Be curious. Be a good steward of our resources. Learn a new language. Take up an instrument. Teach yourself a new skill. Be a good human being.

“How we think ripples out to how we behave.” - Robin Wall Kimmerer

Praying Hands - Albrecht Durer, 1508 (Generally housed in the collection at the Albertina Museum, Vienna, Austria)

Here are some things that recently caught my interest: