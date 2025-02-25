Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

The year continues to fly by. The groundhog called for six more weeks of winter, which hit us hard at the end of the month. I apologize if my attention has been elsewhere these past few weeks. As I have previously mentioned, my father has been quite ill following a major surgery and my attention has been focused on his recovery. Please take some time to enjoy this month’s collection of excellence.

“Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors where there were only walls.” Joseph Campbell

awarded me the above sticker and I think it is possibly the best award I have ever received. I love celebrating others. A big thank you to Barrie and JoJo for setting the example.

Podcast appearance:

I was privileged to be interviewed by the wonder

, who writes

and hosts the Second Breaks podcast. We talk about career transitions, finding my blueprint, books, and the future of Beyond the Bookshelf. Please give it a listen and subscribe to Lou.

Interesting things I read:

Reading:

Life of the Mind Seminar (The Catherine Project):

Fragments by Parmenides

Oedipus Rex by Sophocles

Meno by Plato

Physics by Aristotle

Music:

Poetry:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Those Winter Sundays By Robert Hayden Sundays too my father got up early and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold, then with cracked hands that ached from labor in the weekday weather made banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him. I’d wake and hear the cold splintering, breaking. When the rooms were warm, he’d call, and slowly I would rise and dress, fearing the chronic angers of that house, Speaking indifferently to him, who had driven out the cold and polished my good shoes as well. What did I know, what did I know of love’s austere and lonely offices?

Final Thoughts:

If you are the praying type, prayers are appreciated.

