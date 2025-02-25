Exploring Life and Literature
Dear Friends,
The year continues to fly by. The groundhog called for six more weeks of winter, which hit us hard at the end of the month. I apologize if my attention has been elsewhere these past few weeks. As I have previously mentioned, my father has been quite ill following a major surgery and my attention has been focused on his recovery. Please take some time to enjoy this month’s collection of excellence.
“Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors where there were only walls.”
Joseph Campbell
Podcast appearance:
I was privileged to be interviewed by the wonder, who writes and hosts the Second Breaks podcast. We talk about career transitions, finding my blueprint, books, and the future of Beyond the Bookshelf. Please give it a listen and subscribe to Lou.
Interesting things I read:
- ’s essay, On the Sanctity of Touch, is essential reading.
- writes how she attempts to protect her heart, soul and peace when politics get crazy in her article, 10 Rules for Times Like These. I found these to be insightful guidelines for our at times chaotic world.
- shares his reflections on Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.
I have been fascinated with the culture and literature of Japan for many years. I found’s recent essay on Plum Blossoms to be of particular interest.
Brad East shares his thoughts on How to Raise Readers, in Thirty-Five Steps.
Gabriela Nguyen wrote a letter for her generation, Gen Z, Social Media is Optional. I recommend everyone take a read.
- explores The Subversive Art of Slow Reading.
I stumbled across’s publication, while scrolling through Notes recently. He explores the social sciences and humanities across Spain, France, Italy & Portugal. Pretty extensive archive of articles to explore.
Why We Should End Self-Care and Embrace Hardship is’s latest essay to rock my world. Sam challenges me and I like that.
My friend and fellow dog lover,, shares his thoughts on mindfulness and multitasking in a recent essay, Laceless Shoes.
- and have published a compelling piece, The Critical Reality Window, on the importance of language, the pursuit of tech-free activities, and how to fill dead space. I often share their work here but you should go subscribe.
- shares a heartfelt tribute to a local poet while exploring the Greek concept of xenia in a recent essay, Loving the Stranger.
Reading:
Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah.
Nemesis Games by James S. A. Corey.
- .
Exogenesis byGaskovski.
The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera
Life of the Mind Seminar (The Catherine Project):
Fragments by Parmenides
Oedipus Rex by Sophocles
Meno by Plato
Physics by Aristotle
Music:
Poetry:
Those Winter Sundays By Robert Hayden Sundays too my father got up early and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold, then with cracked hands that ached from labor in the weekday weather made banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him. I’d wake and hear the cold splintering, breaking. When the rooms were warm, he’d call, and slowly I would rise and dress, fearing the chronic angers of that house, Speaking indifferently to him, who had driven out the cold and polished my good shoes as well. What did I know, what did I know of love’s austere and lonely offices?
Final Thoughts:
If you are the praying type, prayers are appreciated.
Until next time,
