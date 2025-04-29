Exploring Life and Literature

**As usual, this post is too long for email. Please open it in your browser to view it. **

Dear Friends,

As April comes to an end and May opens her arms to welcome us, my eyes are continually drawn to the birds and flowers that fill my yard. I have more time this year to dedicate to the care and nurturing of these natural friends. I consider myself blessed.

As National Poetry Month comes to a close, I leave you with this haiku.

April's soft farewell—

blossoms yield to deeper greens,

May's warm breath arrives.

Reading is an act of resistance in a landscape of distraction. David L. Ulin

Dora Louise Murdoch, Parmelee Estate in Bloom , c. 1920, watercolor on wove paper, Corcoran Collection

Things of interest:

Personal Reading:

Life of the Mind Seminar ( The Catherine Project ):

Poetry:

Here is another haiku I wrote while watching the birds at sunrise.

Dawn blush colors sky

backyard birds weave morning songs,

light flutters on wings.

Podcast:

has revised her Pen & Poison podcast to accompany her excellent written publication of the same name.

Final Thoughts:

In case you missed it, the attached file is a poetry anthology I published earlier this month, celebrating the many courageous poets who share their art with the world.

The Path Less Traveled A Collection Of Courageous Verse 1.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Beyond the Bookshelf is a reader-supported publication. Becoming a paid subscriber is the single most impactful way you can support the mission of exploring the connection between life and literature here at Beyond the Bookshelf. An annual subscription is only $12/year.

If you can’t commit to a paid subscription at this time but would still like to support my work, please visit my support page for a list of other ways you can help keep the lights on.

Support Beyond the Bookshelf

Until next time,