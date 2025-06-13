Beyond the Bookshelf

The descriptions of the conduct and reactions of the game contestants are some of the most humanizing passages we've encountered in the Iliad. It is interesting that competitive games are a key feature of the rituals to honor the dead. The games seem to be a way for mourners to replace their sorrow with the emotions that arise from competing in sporting events or cheering a favored contestant. The games, at the very least, offer a respite from anguish and grief over the death of the loved one.

