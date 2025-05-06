Beyond the Bookshelf

Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
21h

Matthew, thank you for this timely and enlightening piece. Libraries have come far since they served the privileged and powerful. Toronto, my home for decades, has built one of the best-used public library systems in the world and offers a huge array of free programs and couses to serve community members of all ages. Through the library, you can learn computer skills, explore the history of the city’s first cemeteries, take a guided nature walk, join a writing group and much more. Low-income people can access free admission to local museums through their branch. For many, the library is their only way to go online. During the pandemic, my branch kept my spirits up by ordering books for me. The staff made collecting my books a special occasion. Can you tell I’m a fan of the Toronto Public Library?

Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
1d

The early history of libraries sounds really interesting. I might have passed on this book but now I’m making a note to check it out.

