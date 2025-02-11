Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

I rarely listen to podcasts because, well, books. But occasionally, I discover a podcast about books, at which point I am faced with the conundrum of reading more books or listening to people talk about books. Life is full of choices. One bookish podcast I discovered and enjoy is Strong Sense of Place. The hosts, Melissa and her husband Dave are American ex-pats living in Prague with their cat Smudge. In addition to the podcast, they have a website and a newsletter, all dedicated to literary travel and books with vivid settings. In each episode, they get curious about one destination and discuss five great books that took them there on the page.

Melissa loves to walk along the Vltava River, exploring the many parks and cobblestone alleys in the beautiful city she now calls home. She enjoys yoga, meditation, eating, cooking, and travel. In between all of those activities, she loves to read. Melissa believes, and I happen to agree, that the world…