Beyond the Bookshelf

My Walk
1d

Man’s inevitable and or often futile search or quest for meaning instead of just being. Is that not enough or as Shakespeare said “to be or not to be that is the question” Enjoyed this essay it also made me think about the recent so called rapture phenomenon crazy happening that I read about yesterday. Some are so focused on certain things in this case a so called rapture escapism that they forget how to ever really live or be. Maybe the rapture story as with the Iliad or other has more to do with the escaping of what is the here and now. In some rapture narratives some are left behind while others are taken or beam them up somewhere in the future. How do they know that we all haven’t already been so called left behind and the real questions at the end of one’s life is how did you live it. Perhaps that’s the real rapture anyway as with all the so called interpretations of biblical understanding, revelations the Iliad or other it can be read or interpreted in many ways. So many do seem to miss the whole real meaning of things though too.

Stacy Boone
1d

A well considered essay from a perspective as a correlation to current personal happenings. Writing has a way to twine ideas, doesn't it?

First, a couple of new books to add to my reading list - thank you. Second, what it means to be the final generation. The one that endures with the decisions of the past but also of the current because not dying requires a new viewpoint, right? This idea worthy of pause because it queries what is know now and what is now what you want forever to be? And therefore, as a mortal, is there something better to strive towards?

The idea of children, as a legacy, is removed in the novella referenced, 17,776. A concrete pad where children once played. Memory long forgotten. Not even a scene of trees but the hardness of human construction. Blended with thoughts about mortals and immortals, there is much to think about here.

