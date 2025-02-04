Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

January was a busy month. I felt pulled in many different directions. The holiday season always gets me out of whack for some reason. We were down a vehicle due to the car accident in November and it took a couple of months to work through the insurance issues so we could get a replacement. Fortunately, everything worked out within the last couple of weeks. The older vehicle my son was using for college was passed down to my daughter to drive to high school. I traded in my truck to get something nice and reliable for our son to have at college. Then finally this past weekend we replaced the totaled vehicle so that my wife and I have a vehicle to share.

A bit of personal vulnerability here and I hope you don’t mind. There was a huge influx of subscribers between November, December, and January. Growth is a great thing and I am happy to share my passion with others, it was simply unexpected. For a deeply introverted individual like myself, crowds…