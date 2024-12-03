Exploring Life and Literature

Dear friends,

During the first year of publication, I just winged it from week to week and didn’t have a great plan for how things would work together. Now, as we step into the second year, I am trying to be a little more professional by having a bit of a plan ahead of time. Your support and feedback have been invaluable. Last month, I introduced you all to the Deep Reads Book Club and explained how that would work. Those essays will come out each Friday.

Each month during 2025 will have a topical theme. I have previously mentioned some of these to you, but today, I am sharing the full schedule. The list below shows the year’s reading plan and the books I will be reading in preparation for the monthly topics. You are welcome to read the same books along with me if you desire, or perhaps you will want to read another selection on the topic. Whatever you choose is great, and I look forward to having your participation in the discussion each month.