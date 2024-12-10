Exploring Life and Literature

Dear friends,

During the months of December and January, Beyond the Bookshelf will explore the idea of Lifelong Learning. This topic is near and dear to my heart and is intimately tied to my love of literature. However, I wanted to hear from others what their perspectives were on the topic. Back in September, I put out a call for guest submissions on the topic. The response was overwhelming and I am excited to host the first of those guest essays today.

is a writer, geologist, creator, an avid reader of books and news, who is always curious about what goes on in the world around us. He is retired but still occasionally works in the field of geology which he loves. His passion is using high tech software to make models of the subsurface, an aspect of the field he became an expert in after his days running around in deserts and jungles. Hailing originally from Britain, his career took him all over the world and these days he has settled down in The Netherland…