Exploring Life and Literature
Dear friends,
This week, western Tennessee has been bitterly cold. Small snow flurries have appeared randomly, but nothing has stuck to the ground. My son and I spent Friday hiking in a local state park and taking photos. It was a fantastic way to spend his last day at home before heading back to college.
Today’s essay is the fourth in a series of guest essays on lifelong learning. For the past two months, we have explored this idea. Specifically, the role literature plays in it. In the words of that most erudite of philosophers:
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.” - Dr. Seuss
