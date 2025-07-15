Beyond the Bookshelf

Esha Rana
21h

Could relate to so much in this piece—I moved from India to Toronto, so I understand the experience of split selves and existing in this in-between space between two languages, two cultures, two big chunks of possibilities, especially exacerbated by the East/West division. I'm not sure if the tension will fully ever leave; maybe it just becomes integrated and moves you to move in unexpected ways at different times in your life?

Also, good luck with the book! Such an exciting time I imagine.

Jenny Aldridge
1d

A really interesting article and lovely to read of your experience. My father was raised in Denmark until age 12 but had lost most of his ability to speak Danish by his late 30’s when we took a family visit there. In comparison, my Russian friend still speaks her mother tongue fluently thanks to the internet which enables her to Skype with her family every day, despite living here over 25 years. I do think it’s held back her English speaking skills though. It makes me wonder if you can fully master a new language if you still speak and think mostly in your native tongue.

