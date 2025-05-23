Beyond the Bookshelf

Sarah Margolis
21h

Such an interesting chapter. I particularly liked when Hades was shouting at everyone to calm down in case the roof of the underworld fell in

Chris L.
1d

The boasting, the outside intervention… what is this if not professional wrestling? Who else gives a big speech in the midst of battle? So many elements of spectacle as entertainment are truly timeless. Can you imagine if instead of a bronze shield, Achilles had a steel chair?

