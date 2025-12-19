Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacy Boone's avatar
Stacy Boone
8hEdited

Matthew, this has been such a pleasure reading The Odyssey all of these weeks. Your detailed leadership in the book discussions shares nuances I might have missed and connections that are so very valuable to essentially all human relationships.

I am in the camp that the final book is truncated but how does one tie off a story that has weaved themes and ambitions otherwise. Considering the overall take-aways of relationships, acknowledgement of wrongs, acceptance of consequences, even with difficult compromises, and grief - its depth, does allow one to pause long enough to look at the world just a little differently.

Afterlife, the walking towards its inevitably in, "... the fields of asphodel where the dead, the burnt-out wraiths of mortals, make their home" (393) is fascinating to me. How Homer and the Greek mythology shares a space for those stories gives additional bereavement, misery even, to our individual choices, intentionality, and purposefulness. Maybe what The Odyssey suggests is a self-accounting of how one wants to be remembered?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kate's avatar
Kate
9h

Thank you for all your work in writing these weekly guides! This was my first time going through The Odyssey (and The Iliad earlier this year) and I found them so helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Long · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture