Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
14h

An excellent interview that gives us genuine insight into John, the person, thinker, reader, and listener, and that's due not just to the interesting person that is John, but once again in no small measure to Matthew's preparation and the specific, probing questions he asked. Well, done, fellas!

Reply
Share
Sheri Breen's avatar
Sheri Breen
14h

This is exactly the kind of conversation that keeps me searching, reading, and loving Substack. Thank you, Matthew, and I’m happy to be a new subscriber to John’s newsletter.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Long · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture