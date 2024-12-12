Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

First and foremost, a massive welcome to this community’s new members! We have made 4,000 new friends in the last month or two, which is very exciting. I look forward to everyone’s participation in the discussions as we enter the new year. I do my best to respond to everyone’s comments and notes, but please be patient with me as we continue to grow.

Second, several readers graciously sent me books from my reading wish list, which was a wonderful surprise and blessing. Those books are on my 2025 reading plan, so I will let you know my thoughts as I get to them.

Third, Beyond the Bookshelf will focus on the magic of short stories in February 2025. Part of that will include publishing original works. I am seeking writers interested in submitting an original short story for consideration for publication on Beyond the Bookshelf.

Submission guidelines