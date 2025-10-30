Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel J. Howard's avatar
Samuel J. Howard
14h

Congrats on writing a post about Substacking that's not incredibly annoying to read! 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Matthew Long 📚⚓ and others
Sally French Wessely's avatar
Sally French Wessely
14h

Great piece. You have hit the nail on the head about being on Substack. I agree with you. I love being here in the company of others like you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Matthew Long 📚⚓ and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture