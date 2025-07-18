Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Margolis's avatar
Sarah Margolis
1d

Obviously the subject of the Odyssey is Odysseus, but I’m enjoying the scene setting for Telemachus’s growth.

When previously starting the book I’ve always written him off as a bit of brat (especially in the way he talks to Penelope). Your aframing of his development in this write up has peaked my interest for the rest of the story

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Careaga's avatar
Richard Careaga
1d

I’m not sure it is going possible for me to add anything to your masterful exegesis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture