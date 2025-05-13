Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tara Penry's avatar
Tara Penry
9h

My thanks to Matthew for reading The Hallelujah Book and Hope Letter carefully enough to ask such good questions! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jody L. Collins's avatar
Jody L. Collins
4h

"I think of reading as a rehearsal space for the lives we haven’t lived yet, and a dressing room for trying on lives we’ll never live." That is a remarkable reflection! Tara, you're singing my song. As a retired Elementary and Early Childhood teacher I share your ardor for good books, especially the picture book variety. This was such an enjoyable read--thank you!

(Waving hello from Renton WA).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture