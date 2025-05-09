Beyond the Bookshelf

Chris L.
2h

The description of the shield was wild. I had put the book down and when I came back later I was confused—wait are we still talking about the details? Yup. I’d love to hear more about the 1820 replication, I couldn’t imagine what such a thing would look like without modern laser etching or something!

And woe to the Trojans for their missed opportunity to return to the city walls.

