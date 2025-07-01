Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina Migone-Benfield's avatar
Christina Migone-Benfield
5d

Thanks, Matthew. This is a great review of The Summer Book, which like your friend, I tend to re-read if not every summer, often enough. I do not want to sound simplistic here by saying that it is a typically Nordic writing. Eloquent without ornamentation, Clear, without brutality. The characters also behave, feel, ARE, typically Nordic (once again, I am not generalising for simplicity, but I think we can tell they are not Mediterranean characters, for example, and yet the emotions, the feelings, the sentiments are latent between the lines, supporting a prose devoid of "frills and bows". It is the fire beneath the snow, and I love it, perhaps because I was brought up by a grandmother not too dissimilar to Tove Jansson's one, although unlike this author, my Grandma did not live on corned beef and whisky. :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lucy Hearne Keane's avatar
Lucy Hearne Keane
5d

Beautiful review of one of my favourite books of all time. I love the way you have drawn out the central themes. This book could be read by anyone at any age. So many lessons in it. And yes I am a fan of Strout, Haruf and Robinson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture