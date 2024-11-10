Biographies of U.S. Presidents

I have always been fascinated with history and important historical figures. A few years ago I decided to read a biography of each U.S. President, in chronological order. I felt this would give me greater insight into the individuals who held this high office while simultaneously giving me a broad overview of U.S. history. It is an ambitious project, one likely to take several years. As I make my way through these works, I will chronicle my progress here.

George Washington

There is no shortage of biographies about our first president, but there is a wide range in quality. The general consensus among readers is that Ron Chernow’s Washington: A Life is the go-to masterpiece. Chernow is one of my favorite biographers and this volume does not disappoint. He covers the entire span of Washington’s life and presents to us a picture of the real man, not just the mythological giant of U.S. history. This book also won the Pulitzer Prize.

John Adams

John Adams had the unenviable role of succeeding George Washington but Adams was his own man and a hero of the revolution in his own right. His life story is fascinating. He was erudite but humble. He loved his wife and family foremost followed only by his love of country. I found David McCullough’s biography, John Adams, to be a compelling read. McCullough was an exceptional writer, bringing to life in an easy to read manner, topics often dense with factual details.

Thomas Jefferson

Jon Meacham is one of my favorite biographers to turn to when looking at the lives of great people. His exceptional work, Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power, bring to life the man, the politician, and the president. Jefferson had many passions including women, family, science, art, and his beloved Monticello. More than anything else he worked towards the fulfillment of his personal vision: the creation, survival, and success of popular government in America. Jefferson was undoubtedly one of the most successful political leaders in the early days of the U.S. , and perhaps in all American history.

James Madison

James Madison led one of the most influential lives in American history. While he is all too often overshadowed by his more celebrated contemporaries, he was integral to the founding of our nation. He collaborated on the Federalist Papers and the Bill of Rights, resisted government overreach by assembling one of the nation's first political parties, and took to the battlefield during the War of 1812, becoming the last president to lead troops in combat. Richard Brookhiser’s biography, James Madison, presents a vivid portrait of the "Father of the Constitution."

James Monroe

James Monroe’s life was defined by revolutions, including the War for Independence and his role in creating a partisan divide within Congress. He never backed down from a fight and embodied the spirit of the times. Tim McGrath’s book, James Monroe: A Life, re-creates the epic sweep of Monroe's life. The fifth president of the United States sought to bridge divisions and sow unity, calming turbulent political seas and inheriting Washington's mantle of placing country above party. Over two terms as President, Monroe strengthened American power both at home and abroad.

John Quincy Adams

Few figures in American history have held as many roles in public life as John Quincy Adams. He was a brilliant ambassador and secretary of state, a frustrated president, and a dedicated congressman who staunchly opposed slavery. In John Quincy Adams: Militant Spirit, scholar and journalist James Traub draws on Adams's diaries, letters, and writings to evoke his numerous achievements and failures in office. A man of unwavering moral convictions, Adams is the father of foreign policy "realism" and one of the first proponents of the "activist government."

Andrew Jackson

I return again to Jon Meacham’s work and his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House. Jackson and his intimate circle of friends are at the heart of this remarkable book about the man who rose from nothing to create the modern presidency. Beloved and hated, venerated and reviled, he was an orphan who fought his way to the pinnacle of power, bending the nation to his will for the cause of democracy. Jackson's election in 1828 ushered in a new and lasting era in which the people, not distant elites, were the guiding force in American politics. One of our most significant yet dimly recalled presidents, Jackson was a battle-hardened warrior, the founder of the Democratic Party, and the architect of the presidency as we know it.

Martin Van Buren

Martin Van Buren and the American Political System by Donald Cole analyzes the political skills that earned Van Buren the nickname "Little Magician. " The book describes how he built the Albany Regency (which became a model for political party machines) and how he created the Democratic party of Andrew Jackson.

William Henry Harrison

Mr. Jefferson's Hammer: William Henry Harrison and the Origins of American Indian Policy by Robert M. Owens examines the pivotal role of Harrison, the ninth U.S. president, in shaping early American Indian policy during his tenure as governor of the Indiana Territory. The book explores how Harrison, acting as Thomas Jefferson’s key agent, aggressively pursued land acquisitions through treaties and military action, ultimately contributing to the displacement and marginalization of Native American tribes. Owens highlights the ideological and political motivations behind Jefferson’s assimilationist vision and Harrison’s implementation of it, revealing how their policies laid the foundation for future U.S. expansionism and the systemic dispossession of Indigenous lands.

John Tyler

President Without a Party: The Life of John Tyler by Christopher J. Leahy offers a comprehensive biography of the 10th U.S. president, whose unorthodox rise to power and subsequent political alienation defined his legacy. Leahy explores Tyler’s unexpected presidency following the death of William Henry Harrison, his battles with both the Whig and Democratic parties, and his staunch defense of states’ rights. The book reveals how Tyler’s unwavering principles, particularly his opposition to a national bank and federal intervention, left him without a political base, making him the first president to be disowned by his own party. Leahy presents Tyler as a principled yet divisive figure whose presidency foreshadowed the sectional conflicts that would lead to the Civil War.