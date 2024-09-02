Deep Reads Book Club with Matthew Long

Photo by Chris Lawton

Books have the power to change minds, shape futures, and connect us across time and space. Reading great literature is a transformative experience that helps us see the world through different lenses. While reading is powerful, it is often solitary. I decided to start this book club as a way for us to share this experience together. It isn’t just about reading great books but about lifelong learning and personal growth. I hope that you will join me on this literary adventure.

Current Deep Reads

Past Reads

2024 - The Complete Works of John Steinbeck

Long-Term Reading Projects

Lifetime Reading Plans

I look forward to having you along on this literary adventure!