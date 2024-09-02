Deep Reads Book Club with Matthew Long

stack of six brown hardbound books
Photo by Chris Lawton

Books have the power to change minds, shape futures, and connect us across time and space. Reading great literature is a transformative experience that helps us see the world through different lenses. While reading is powerful, it is often solitary. I decided to start this book club as a way for us to share this experience together. It isn’t just about reading great books but about lifelong learning and personal growth. I hope that you will join me on this literary adventure.

Current Deep Reads

Reading Homer - The Iliad and The Odyssey

Weekly Updates

Past Reads

2024 - The Complete Works of John Steinbeck

Long-Term Reading Projects

Biographies of U.S. Presidents

Lifetime Reading Plans

A Philosophy of Self-Education

Matthew Long
·
December 17, 2024
The Honest Broker
My Lifetime Reading Plan
I want to tell you how I gave myself an education by reading books. I’m going to do this in two installments…
Ted Gioia
Tommy Dixon
My Lifetime Reading Plan
I want to explain how I plan to educate myself over my lifetime through a structured reading plan. It will seem intense to most, crazy to many, but perhaps helpful to a few…
Tommy Dixon

I look forward to having you along on this literary adventure!