Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon "Jenks" Jenkins, ACC's avatar
Brandon "Jenks" Jenkins, ACC
3h

I love this idea, Matt. I think people are craving more connection, especially as we integrate AI into our daily lives. The occasional video is great!

-Jenks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlene Lutz's avatar
Charlene Lutz
3h

Hi Matt! Great to see you! I love this and I think that anything that pushes us outside of our comfort zone is bound to take us somewhere. We have started All Creation Waits: The Advent Mystery of New Beginnings By Gayle Boss. It is a daily nature inspired reader for advent, so far we are enjoying it. Thank you for the update!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture