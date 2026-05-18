Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
4d

So good to catch up here, Matthew. I miss your posts.

Congratulations to your very accomplished children (and to you and your wife)!

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Zina Gomez-Liss's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss
3d

Glad to see you again! And congratulations to your kids on their graduations. I am so happy you have found a spiritual home. Keep in touch!

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