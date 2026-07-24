Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Cams Campbell's avatar
Cams Campbell
4d

Thanks for the shout, my friend. I'm actually going on a live call with Petya next month to talk about fountain pens! It's such a pleasurable hobby.

I'm pleased to see you've settled on a Notion-based tracker. I'm enjoying mine a lot, though it can lead to rabbit holes of tweaking. FYI: Claude is very good at fixing and coming up with new formulas for Notion if you ever feel the need to start tweaking.

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Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM's avatar
Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM
4d

I’m honored and grateful to have you as my first guest, Matthew. I’m also grateful for writers like you, whose soul shines through on the page.

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