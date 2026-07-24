Reader. Writer. Thinker. Former sailor seeking bold coffee, sublime jazz, and deep connection.

Dear friends,

It has been brutally hot here in western Tennessee this summer. The excessive heat felt in Europe earlier in the year made its way to the U.S and much of the country has been impacted. On a recent afternoon I looked at my phone to see if it was safe to go outside and was confronted with this:

I am not sure why they put the actual temperature on there. The only number anyone cares about is what it feels like and at those temps shoes are melting on the pavement. I spent a summer in Iraq about a decade ago and it was an intense heat but this humidity sucks the life out of me.

Substack recently announced they have partnered with Pangram, an AI-Detection company, in an effort to make subscribers aware of what they are reading. I have been vocal about my own stance, believing that human-written words and human-created art, are far preferable to anything a machine can create. AI has its place in certain systems. I have been known to engage in debate with Claude from time to time. But I draw the line at using it for my creative works. I also find it strange to use an AI system to detect AI writing, especially if it results in witch hunts that are difficult to defend against. In any case, like much in our modern era, this is a topic filled with strong opinions on all sides of the debate. I posted that I will continue to trust my own eyes and heart when it comes to detecting AI. Human writers have a soul and their writing will be imbued with it. That is something machines simply can’t duplicate.

Voices I trust:

If I link to someone’s work, that is typically an indication they are someone I trust. Often I have built a friendship or relationship with them and know they write from the heart. This list is not in any way exhaustive but I believe it is important to share those voices we know and value. I will try to share a few each time I send this out.

Zina Gomez-Liss - The Beauty of Things

Alexander M Crow - The Crow’s Nest

Bill Davison - Easy by Nature

Susie Mawhinney - A hill and I

John Halbrooks - Personal Canon Formation

Will Cooper - A Private Chef

Petya K. Grady - A reading life

Ruth Gaskovski - School of the Unconformed

Peco - Pilgrims in the Machine

If you missed the latest installment of Taking Root in Tended Ground, my series on faith and spirituality, you can read it here:

And the latest in the Roots and Wings series explored Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist.

“There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” — Zora Neale Hurston, Their Eyes Were Watching God

Links of interest:

Music:

Jazz on the Beach - my go to jazz radio show each week.

My friend Matt recently introduced me to the work of guitarist, Jessie Cook. I fell in love with the sound almost immediately.

Watch:

Book Tracking:

I have tried so many different methods for tracking books over the years. The core of my system is a simple notebook with date completed, title, and author listed. However, as a self-proclaimed book nerd, I love having more info at my fingertips. I recently discovered a Notion book-tracking template. I am very impressed. Notion has a bit of learning curve but this template had exceptional instructions provided, was easily customizable for my personal needs, and the developer provided excellent customer service when I reached out with questions. It is a work in progress as I slowly important my reading history but I am loving all the features. Here are a few screenshots of what it looks like:

The Hub - the main page where I can access everything.

Library of books I have read and want to read.

All the authors I have read or want to read.

Series tracker - My favorite feature!

You can get the template yourself if you wish:

Notion Book Tracker Template | Reading Tracker, Library, Reading Log, Series & Stats Dashboard

Personal Reading:

I’ve highlighted one fiction and one nonfiction title as my top recommendations from this list. *I haven’t completed much this month as I have been reading some longer nonfiction works which will likely show up in the next reading report.

Recommendations:

Fiction - The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Nonfiction - none

The rest of the fiction:

Buckskin Run by Louis L’amour

The rest of the nonfiction:

None.

In 2025 I spent a year with Homer and wrote about the experience each week. I have taken down those original posts but have consolidated everything into PDFs, one for each book. You can find them at Reading Guides.

Matthew Long is a retired sailor, reading, writing, and living in rural western Tennessee.

Storygraph