Exploring Life and Literature

Dear friends,

It has been a few months since I have shared my interview series with you. However, I am very excited about today’s interview with

. Maria loves to write, workout, drink tea with a good book, and indulge in dark chocolate. She is a lover of travel believing that a change of scenery offers a new lens through which to view her life. Likewise, craving adventure in life or on the page, she loves reading and writing stories for their transportive effect.

Maria and I became acquainted early in my writing journey. We have enjoyed reading and supporting each other’s work throughout this past year. It is a pleasure to introduce her to my readers.

Maria, can you tell us where you are from and where you live now?

As for where I’m from originally, that’s always a funny question for me; I grew up as an American expat in Saudi Arabia, so “home” was never my passport country. I lived between the Middle East and boarding school in the UK until I was 18, and it w…