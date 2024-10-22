Exploring Life and Literature.

Dear friends,

For years, I participated in different social media groups related to reading and belonged to several websites focused on books and book reviews. None of them filled the need I had for a deeper relationship with reading and other readers. Last fall,

posted a note on his Instagram account that he was moving his reading groups to a new platform, one that allowed for long-form essays and closer engagement with readers. I decided to check out what he was doing and realized very quickly this style of engagement with readers closely aligned with my interests.

My dream was to write about books. Reading is an integral part of my life and has always been so. I believe the books we read impact and influence our lives. I also believe our unique life circumstances often lead us to choose specific books. These intermingled threads of serendipity and fate mold and shape our minds and thoughts. As readers and thinkers, it behooves us to curate with care tho…