Returned to Tennessee today. Hawaii was likely my last Navy trip. We held a Career Development Symposium. Taking care of Sailors has been my passion. Mentoring them is what I will miss the most when I retire.

Returning home is all about family. I value time with them. Traveling is great. Coming home is better. I will sleep in my bed, my wife snoring on one side and the dog snoring on the other.

Last week’s newsletter discussed moving to Missouri and my grandmother’s impact. If you missed it you can catch up at this link.