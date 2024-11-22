Exploring Life and Literature.

*Regular newsletters appear on Tuesdays. The Deep Reads Book Club newsletters appear on Fridays. You can find all the book club details at the link below.*

There are hundreds of translations of Homer’s works in the English language and vastly more when you start looking at other languages. When deciding which to choose as the best option, you should read the same selection from a variety of different translations so you can get a feel for what works best for you. The older the translation, the more archaic the language. If you are familiar with these poems and have read them before, then perhaps an older translation will be fine to give you a different rendering of the tale. However, I recommend a more modern translation if you are a first-timer or even a second-timer. The language will be simpler, and you won’t be fighting with the text as much to make sense of it. Here is the Greek followed by several of the more popular English translations. In the vide…