Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

16h

Thank you for sharing so much about Hermes. I was fascinated as I read through that essay. And, believe it or not, I hadn't realised that he was Mercury in the Roman pantheon. Mercury was the figure on the cap badge of the Royal Corps in Signals, in which I served as a younger man. Makes sense as the army corps responsible for comms, but I love his tricksy ways too. I feel enriched for having learned more about the figure on my cap badge.

3h

For what it's worth, I think a fascinating story to develop would be from the idea that one of the reasons it was so easy for Achilles to kill Hector was because Hector was wearing Achilles armor, and therefore Achilles knew exactly where the vulnerabilities were. If I ever have the time, I will think more about this. But I think there's something there. At any rate, thanks for a great discussion.

