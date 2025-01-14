Exploring Life and Literature

Dear friends,

During the months of December and January, Beyond the Bookshelf is exploring the idea of Lifelong Learning. This topic is near and dear to my heart and is intimately tied to my love of literature. However, I wanted to hear from others what their perspectives were on the topic. Back in September, I put out a call for guest submissions on the topic. The response was overwhelming and I am excited to host the third of those guest essays today.

lives in rural South Yorkshire, UK, with her husband Tom and their 18-month-old son. They live in a village overshadowed by a medieval castle and Anglo-Saxon church, which Holly considers the perfect locale for a medieval historian to call home. She spent close to a decade teaching primary school but took a break when her son was born. Now, in addition to raising a child, she is studying for her DPhil in Archaeology. She loves to be outdoors, running or hiking in the mountains when she has some spare time. T…