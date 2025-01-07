Exploring Life and Literature

As mentioned previously, each month this year will have a theme that we focus on for our reading and discussions. The theme for January is lifelong learning, which is a continuation from December. I wanted to spend a couple of months on this topic because of how foundational it is to everything I am working towards with this publication. Reading is intentional. We have to set aside time for it. When this is done in a structured manner, we become lifelong learners through a curated reading program, which I discussed in December. Our book selection for January is a well-known book on the topic of education in America. The Coddling of the American Mind looks at many of the problems with our current educational system and offers some insightful solutions on the way forward. Come along with me today as we explore beyond the bookshelf to discover what the authors suggest as responsible solutions to the issues facing American educational institutions.