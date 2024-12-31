Exploring Life and Literature

I feel that each year passes more quickly, and 2024 was no different. With so many changes in my life, it has come and gone in a blink. Yet, in general, life stays the same. There is security in that constancy, the established rhythms and routines of our days. I live in this moment, looking with wonder at all that has come before and eagerly anticipating all that is to come. This Year-in-Review is seen only through the optic of what I read. It is one lens into my life. There are many others but this one I share with you today.