This summer I have been mostly offline. Very little time on my phone. No social media presence. I haven’t been reading articles on Substack or anywhere else for that matter.

I have been spending a lot of time with my wife. We have been taking walks most days, swimming in the pool often, and talking more than ever before. It is a great time in our lives as we build a friendship that often eluded us when we were younger.

So this month’s Commonplace will look a bit different as I don’t have a lot of links to share with you of other people’s writing. Instead, I thought I would share some links from past essays in my collection that may have been written before you subscribed or which you may have just missed. In any case, I hope you find something worth reading.

I recently received two books as gifts sent to me from my Book Wish List. However, I don’t know who sent them as there wasn’t a gift card or note included. The books were James by Percival Everett and Gathering Moss by Robin Wall Kimmerer. If you were the kind subscriber who sent me one of those, please let me know. Thank you for your kindness.

“The cost of a thing is the amount of life which is required to be exchanged for it, immediately or in the long run.” - Henry David Thoreau

Will Cooper has been one of my favorite writers since I discovered his work. He is a private chef who works intimately with the land, pursuing knowledge of the ingredients and processes involved in the food we eat. Theo recently interviewed Will and it is a must-read. “I can hear myself again here.”

My dear friend Barrie recently gifted himself a lengthy bike trip to celebrate a milestone birthday. I enjoyed following along with him on his journey from Scotland to France. I encourage you to read about his experience. Saddle Baggage - Reflections from the Road.

