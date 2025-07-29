Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Jones's avatar
Kate Jones
21h

Sounds like an idyllic summer ☀️ Matthew.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Will Cooper's avatar
Will Cooper
9h

Thank you Matthew. That you think of my work in that way, is truly heartening. I wish you a summer of long days in the sunshine with your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture