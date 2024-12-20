Homer Reading Schedule (Update)
Beginning January 2025
Exploring Life and Literature
Dear friends,
I sent this schedule out a few weeks ago, but since then, we have added several thousand fellow readers to our reading adventure. I wanted to make sure everyone is tracking the schedule. A number of people also asked for a printable version because it isn’t always easy to print from the website. So, I am including that printable version here as well. Everything else below this is the same email I sent a few weeks ago. I hope everyone has their copies and is ready to start our Homeric adventure in January!
