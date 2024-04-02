Welcome to Beyond the Bookshelf, a community of readers and writers exploring the connections between life, literature, and stories - wherever we find them. My name is Matthew and I will guide you on this adventure through the stories of our lives.

Dear Reader,

The early hours of the morning are quiet. Alone with my thoughts, I look out the window at the still, sleeping world. The fog clings to the ground in an attempt to avoid its nemesis, slowly peeking above the eastern horizon. Hanging in the heavens, a solitary star bears witness - its companion, the moon, shy behind a veil.

Nearby, the ethereal creature creeps along the earth, leaving a damp trail as the only remnant of its passing. It lingers ever-present yet slightly out of reach. In the distance, it is bolder, an opaque beast refusing to give up its secrets.

These early hours are of magical and unperceived things. Worlds exist at the edges, briefly meeting as darkness becomes light and night becomes day. Wha…