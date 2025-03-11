Subscribe
The Literary Obsessive - An Interview with Eleanor Anstruther
A Beyond the Bookshelf Profile
Mar 11
•
Matthew Long
and
Eleanor Anstruther
The Embassy to Achilles
The Iliad Book 9
Mar 7
•
Matthew Long
Celebrating Women in Literature
A Historical Overview
Mar 4
•
Matthew Long
February 2025
The Tide of Battle Turns
The Iliad Book 8
Feb 28
•
Matthew Long
Commonplace #7
Some things that recently caught my interest
Feb 25
•
Matthew Long
235. Steer. Don't drift.
with Matthew Long of Beyond The Bookshelf
PODs
A short story by Arthur Macabe
Feb 23
•
Matthew Long
and
Arthur Macabe
Ajax Duels with Hector
The Iliad Book 7
Feb 21
•
Matthew Long
Jorge Luis Borges - The Art of Fugue
A guest essay from Mark Cohen
Feb 18
•
Matthew Long
Icarus
A short story by Reina Cruz
Feb 16
•
Matthew Long
and
Reina Cruz
Hector Returns to Troy
The Iliad Book 6
Feb 14
•
Matthew Long
How I Learned to Love Short Stories
A guest post from Melissa Joulwan
Feb 11
•
Matthew Long
and
Melissa Joulwan
